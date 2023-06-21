Barnstable County Launches New Study into Cape’s Water

HYANNIS – A 3-year study of 50 Cape Cod ponds examining how local factors impact water quality begins this year.

The Cape Cod Commission has tasked the Association to Preserve Cape Cod with undertaking the new Freshwater Initiative, which will examine depth, local vegetation, temperature and more.

Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said the data will help craft environmental policy, but some techniques have already been proven to boost water quality.

“Lighten up on the fertilization, minimize the lawn space, improve and increase the presence of native species of plants on their landscape especially close to the water. Then, in all cases, regardless of what the findings are, those will benefit water quality in their pond,” Gottlieb said.

The work is in addition to the Association’s yearly algae bloom monitoring, which takes place at over 150 ponds across the region.

Every season, warmer temperatures and higher nutrient amounts lead to an increase in the algae that can be toxic to children and pets.

“Ponds, as measured at the Cape Cod National Seashore, are six degrees warmer in August on average than they were 20 years ago. And then we’ve added nutrients in the form of fertilizers, road runoff and the like as well as septic. Those two things have resulted in these plant species proliferating,” Gottlieb said.

More about the Association to Preserve Cape Cod can be found on their website.

The Association also provides a real-time map of impacted ponds.