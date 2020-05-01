Barnstable County Launches Reopening Task Force

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials have announced that a Reopening Task Force has been launched as they anticipate a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Guidelines and recommendations to reopen non-essential businesses and organizations safely and effectively across the area going forward will be developed by the group.

Administration and health officials within the county, along with local business leaders and other representatives across multiple sectors, will comprise the group.

“We look forward to developing recommendations for our local businesses and organizations so we can safely put Cape Codders back to work and help create the safest environment for all Barnstable County residents and our summer visitors,” said Barnstable County Administrator Jack Yunits.

The Reopening Task Force will be following the lead of state officials and their guidance.