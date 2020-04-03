Barnstable County Monitors Storm Warnings in Addition to Responding to COVID-19

BARNSTABLE – As they’re busy responding to efforts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) is also monitoring Friday’s storm.

More than 100 representatives from agencies across the Cape’s 15 towns and Nantucket, joined a conference call on Thursday to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the high winds and rain storm that is battering the region.

With wind gusts of up to 60 mph expected throughout the day and increasing rough seas with minor to moderate coastal flooding, county officials said that they’re prepared and ready to assist if needed.

They also said that the weather conditions could bring possible downed trees and power lines, creating power outages.

Eversource said that they have crews ready to restore power to customers if there is any outages as a result of the storm.

To report a power outage, go to Eversource.com or call 1-800-592-2000.

Barnstable County’s Multi-Agency Coordinator Center (MACC) continues to operate in limited activation in response to COVID-19.