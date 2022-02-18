Barnstable County Narrows Down Uses For COVID Relief Money

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has begun to narrow down how exactly to spend $41.3 million in federal funding that it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

During their latest meeting, County Deputy Director Vaira Harik outlined some of the potential outlets for the funds presented to the public, including investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

They are also looking to fund public health systems and COVID associated costs; address economic impacts of the pandemic on households and businesses; and provide premium pay to essential workers to replace lost public sector revenue.

Through public outreach efforts including comments, meetings and letters in multiple languages over the last seven weeks, Harik said that the county gathered a substantial amount of feedback.

Close to 6,000 regional residents responded to the survey. With others providing feedback through written-in responses or attending meetings.

According to the summary of the survey, respondents said infrastructure improvements and affordable housing should be top priority, with 61 percent and 45 percent of respondents highlighting those issues.

Using the ARPA funds to boost public health care and expand early education and childcare also ranked as important to respondents.

“These top four investment categories, in various combinations, are what we see across the board in all towns and when you look at it by race and ethnicity as well. Various combinations which I’ll point out, but these are the top four: infrastructure, affordable housing, public health and early education and childcare,” said Harik.

With the results, Harik and other county officials made two policy recommendations to commissioners: release a portion of the funds for application by towns beginning in March, or extend the stakeholder engagement period and create an ARPA Advisory Committee to help the commissioners prioritize, process and create criteria for funding projects.

The committee would also be able to help identify where funding may be available from other state or federal funds, and judge how that could impact the spending of ARPA funds locally.

Commission Vice-Chair Ronald Bergstrom said that he would like to see the money spent more on human resources, including relief for businesses who have struggled after the last two years due to the pandemic.

He also added that regardless of what path is ultimately taken for the funds, he wanted to see protections for smaller municipalities that would ensure they received some amount independent of population size.

“The contrast between let’s say Barnstable which received a municipal allocation of almost $7.7 million, compared to Truro which got $210,000,” said Bergstrom.

“It costs as much to hire a police chief in Wellfleet as it does in Falmouth and so on. You’ve got to recognize that there are fixed costs that small towns are dealing with that are not relative to their population but relative to that they are municipalities and they have to do certain things.”

Commissioner Chair Sheila Lyons highlighted accountability as the process moves forward, as well as involving the Assembly of Delegates to help represent the towns’ desires on the issue.

Officials said they would draft a potential application portal for towns to receive a portion of the funding.

They added that the money will likely be released in multiple phases as regional projects, potential state funding, and need in each community is identified.