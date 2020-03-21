Barnstable County Official Offers Update on Preventing Virus Spread

HYANNIS-Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien provided an update this morning regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and what those within the county are doing to combat its spread.

As of yesterday, O’Brien confirmed the report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) that there are nine confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within the county. He said that the cases were within the towns of Sandwich, Bourne, Falmouth, Harwich, Barnstable, and Yarmouth.

As the state updates their figures just once a day, O’Brien noted that they are learning of these numbers through the DPH as well as press releases from the specific towns.

O’Brien said that there are no reports of any healthcare workers within Barnstable County being tested positive for COVID-19.

O’Brien is hopeful that the county will have a better idea of funding from the state on Monday during this fluid situation.

“We’re still out there supporting the communities wherever we can,” O’Brien explained.

“We’re starting to really assess the needs, and everything else.”

The county is also trying to ensure that there is enough medical equipment accessible.

Expanded funding from the state level could also potentially lead to more testing and a quicker turnaround on test times, O’Brien said.

“…now that the private laboratories are involved, it seems like there’s just a lot more capacity out there as well,” he continued.

The testing site at Cape Cod Community College had a “pretty good day” on Friday, O’Brien said, as 91 cars passed through for testing.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.