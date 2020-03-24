You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Provides Virus Related Unemployment Insurance Details

March 24, 2020

Courtesy of the Barnstable County Department of Human Services

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Human Services is providing information on unemployment insurance for employees who are out of work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The county said those who are out of work or have lost hours due to the pandemic, without being paid sick leave from their employer, should apply for unemployment compensation.

Reasons such as being told to stay home and caring for a family member warrant unemployment benefit applications.

Applications for Unemployment Insurance (UI) from the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) can be accessed online by clicking here.

If the UI online application portal is not usable for any reason, such as language or disability, a form to schedule a callback from the DUA can be found by clicking here.

As a last resort, the public may call the DUA at 877-626-6800, but the county highly encourages residents to utilize online resources.

