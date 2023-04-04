Barnstable County Receives Money to Battle Homelessness

BARNSTABLE – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded over $2.2 million in funds to support programs battling homelessness on the Cape and Islands.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announced the funding as part of the department’s 2022 Continuum of Care awards for nonprofit and government entities.

Funds will be used to rehouse individuals and families experiencing homelessness and provide mental health support for trauma associated with housing dislocation.

The Barnstable County Department of Human Services is the lead entity for the Cape and Islands CoC, procuring the funds through a yearly consolidated application.

Permanent supportive housing will be provided for 117 chronically homeless individuals, as well as related administrative costs.

Regional grantees include Barnstable County, the Housing Assistance Corporation, Catholic Social Services, Duffy Health Center, the MA Department of Mental Health, Sandwich Housing Authority, and Independence House.

“This year’s CoC award builds upon the momentum of last year’s award as it represents consecutive e year-over-year increases in funding,” said Joseph Pacheco, Barnstable County Director of Human Services.

“We appreciate the partnership of both HUD and our regional community partners in making these critical services a reality for those most in need.”

In total, the HUD announced over $2.76 billion in funding across the country.

To view a summary of statewide grantees, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter