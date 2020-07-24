Barnstable County Receives Shipment of PPE from the National Guard

BARNSTABLE – The National Guard delivered a shipment of personal protective equipment on behalf of The Massachusetts emergency management agency to the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee multi-agency coordination center this morning as a part of the state’s on-going efforts to contain and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Over 420,000 units of PPE were delivered with plans to be distributed to twenty-two communities across Cape Cod & the Islands.

Supplies include K-95 face masks, surgical masks, and face shields and will be dispersed to public safety agencies for further distribution.

Each town will receive an allocation based on population, and supplies are prioritized for first responders, firefighters, law enforcement, school departments, and Departments of Public Works.

Since March, the BCREPC Multi-Agency Coordination Center has operated daily in response to COVID-19.

It has focused on assisting with the procurement of primarily PPE and its delivery.

Over 1,000 orders of PPE have been delivered to agencies across Cape Cod and the Islands since its activation.

Organized by the MACC’s Manager Michael Walker, the shipment from MEMA relied on the National Guard, and the Town of Bourne ISWM Department, who provided the front loader and operator.

A crew from the Department of Conservation and Recreation Forest Fire Control, District I, who has been assisting at the MACC to deliver PPE across the Cape and Islands since the beginning of March, also aided unloading.

“We want to make sure that Barnstable County residents know that the MACC continues to work with MEMA to deliver critical supplies of PPE out to our Cape and Islands communities,” said Walker.