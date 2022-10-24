Barnstable County Seeks Nominees for Human Rights Awards

HYANNIS – Barnstable County’s Human Rights Advisory Commission is seeking nominations for a series of community recognitions ahead of the group’s annual awards ceremony.

The theme for this year’s event is “Healthcare is a Human Right.”

The Rosenthal Community Champion Award is given to those in the public sector for working to advance human rights ideals, particularly for individuals who have tried to combat discrimination against immigrants in Barnstable County.

The Cornerstone Award is for someone who has been recognized by their peers as a person who has supported human rights principles.

The Unsung Heroes Recognition is given to a person or group working to improve healthcare equity in the region.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, November 18.

The virtual ceremony of the Annual Human Rights Awards Celebration will take place on Wednesday, December 14 from 8:30am to 10am.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter