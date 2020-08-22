Barnstable County Sees No New COVID-19 Cases

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported on Saturday that Barnstable County has not seen any additional cases of the novel coronavirus reported since Friday.

New statewide cases went down–the latest report featured generally smaller numbers as it did not account for a 24 hour period–to 109 additional cases compared to 431, while new statewide virus deaths jumped up from 13 to 20 on Saturday.

Nantucket County did see an additional case reported, as their total now is at 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases. No deaths were reported on the Cape and Islands in the latest report.

Both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital continue to not treat anybody for the virus. The statewide hospitalization rate is at roughly 0.27%.

No report will be released by the DPH on Sunday, meaning Monday’s report may include increased numbers.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.