Barnstable County Weighs Home Rule Charter Changes

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials are proposing changes to the regional Home Rule Charter.

The Assembly of Delegates says it clarifies the mission of the regional government for both staff and residents, and includes highlighting the job of standing committees related to county expenditures.

Deputy Speaker Randy Potash said the change modernizes language that once referred to the now-shelved Advisory Board on County Expenditures (ABCE) composed of select board members from all 15 towns.

“And we have 15 delegates on all the different standing committees and that is what the ABCE is now. Unfortunately, the language in the chatter as I said it doesn’t define it,” said Potash during Wednesday’s meeting of the Assembly.

Harwich Delegate Elizabeth Harder is one of the submitters of the ordinance.

“It was their intention that the advisory committee was gone, and that all money would go through the finance committee before it goes to the assembly. So this to me just clarifies it,” said Harder.

The proposal has been sent to the county’s general counsel for legal review.

Residents would vote on the change in 2024.

Officials said that the changes may not need state legislative approval, as it does not call for direct structural, appointments, or revenue changes.

The ordinance can be read online here.