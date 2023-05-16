Barnstable County ARPA Grant Applicants Move to Next Round

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Commissioners gave the go ahead to finish the last level of review for $5 million in ARPA grants for 20 regional organizations benefiting the community.

Assistant County Administrator Vaira Harik said the money will help address some of the biggest challenges the region is facing in recent years.

“There is one project for broadband. The remainder are for food security, early education and child care, public health, and housing and community services. And nicely spread amongst those categories of the 5 million dollars, we have good regional distribution as well,” said Harik.

“11 of the 20 projects recommended have a Capewide service footprint.”

40 projects initially applied, with Commissioners stating that they would look into other funding sources for organizations who were not selected for this round.

“We’ll be launching part of our website very shortly that speaks specifically to this and directs people to other funding resources in various categories with technical assistance,” said Harik.

County staff will officially announce the projects on the 31st.

The U.S. Treasury requires that ARPA funds be allocated by the end of next year.

