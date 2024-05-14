Barnstable Getting New Fire Station in 2027

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable will get its new fire station in 2027. The fire district has approved $1.2 million dollars on design work for the project expected to serve the community over the next five decades.

The current station is non-compliant in areas including firefighter safety, ADA accessibility, and room for additional staffing as the district’s population grows.

Barnstable Fire Department Deputy Chief Kevin Brailey previously said the fire station building is almost 90 years old, and since then, fire apparatus has grown larger. He added that equipment has been stored outside due to lack of room.

The new station will be built on the current Barnstable Water Department land on Phinney’s Lane. The Water Department will take over the old fire station location.

Construction is expected to begin July 2025.