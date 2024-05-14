You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Getting New Fire Station in 2027

Barnstable Getting New Fire Station in 2027

May 14, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable will get its new fire station in 2027. The fire district has approved $1.2 million dollars on design work for the project expected to serve the community over the next five decades.

The current station is non-compliant in areas including firefighter safety, ADA accessibility, and room for additional staffing as the district’s population grows.

Barnstable Fire Department Deputy Chief Kevin Brailey previously said the fire station building is almost 90 years old, and since then, fire apparatus has grown larger. He added that equipment has been stored outside due to lack of room. 

The new station will be built on the current Barnstable Water Department land on Phinney’s Lane. The Water Department will take over the old fire station location.

Construction is expected to begin July 2025.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 