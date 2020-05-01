Barnstable County Health Officials Pleased With Community Response to COVID-19

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien said that he was pleased with the response from Cape Cod residents and first-responders in slowing the spread of the coronavirus within the community.

O’Brien pointed to the lack of any surge in cases and low hospitalizations counts as good news in the fight against COVID-19 and as a sign that efforts from the community are working.

On Cape Cod, there are three different medical centers treating patients with the addition of the field hospital at Joint Base Cape Cod.

According to O’Brien, Cape Cod Hospital, Falmouth Hospital and the field hospital are all under 50% occupancy.

“That’s a really important number because it basically means our healthcare systems are status quo. They have patients coming, yes. They have patients being discharged. But they’re kind of staying level,” said O’Brien.

“This is good. We’re just starting to see things level off. Now the next step for us is to see these things go down as well.”

O’Brien said that the community’s assistance in terms of volunteering and donating has been of substantial help in the fight against the outbreak.

“The number of people that have volunteered for different organizations across Cape has been absolutely fantastic,” said O’Brien.

“We’ve had people out there making face masks and getting them available, we’ve had people out there volunteering for the Medical Reserve Corps to deliver groceries, we’ve had medical people volunteering for service when it comes to the medical response to COVID-19, we’ve seen Community Emergency Response Teams out there and we’ve seen increases in the number of volunteers coming into those organizations.”

O’Brien said that the Cape has always had a deep well of volunteers to draw from, but the response from the community during this crisis has been exceptional.

“That’s in addition to all of our first responders, in addition to all our medical people. As Cape Cod, we’ve really done an excellent, excellent job standing up to COVID-19. Please, if you can, let’s thank them all.”