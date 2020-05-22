Barnstable High School Adapts to New Learning Methods

HYANNIS – After being heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and adapting to new learning mediums, Barnstable High School is winding down its school year.

Principal Patrick Clark said that many adjustments had to be made over the past few months, but he is proud of how students, teachers, and staff members have been keeping up with the changes.

“We’ve tried to keep the spirits high,” Clark said, “and tried to keep students as engaged as best we can.”

Swag bags for seniors were given out Thursday at the school, along with caps and gowns for graduation. Social distancing practices were being taken.

Graduation for seniors is set for June 27, but Clark said that there is no official format for the event just yet. Any plan proposed by the school needs approval from the Barnstable Board of Health.

“We’re hoping we can do an outdoor, modified form of graduation,” Clark said, “something that the kids can really take with them as a fond memory.”

Throughout the pandemic, The Barnstable Teacher’s Association has been holding weekly food drives, as families at home face numerous issues. Clark applauded efforts from the town’s school to put out around 80,000 meals since the pandemic began.