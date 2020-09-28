Barnstable High School Principal Placed on Leave

HYANNIS – In a message issued to parents and families on Monday morning, Barnstable Public Schools Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown said that Barnstable High School (BHS) Principal Patrick Clark is on leave.

She added that during this period, the daily operations of the school will be handled by the school-based administrative team, including the Assistant and Associate Principals and Deans.

Assistant Superintendent Kristen Harmon will take on the role of Administrator-in-Charge for BHS and will coordinate the administrative team.

“Our priority is to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for all students,” stated Mayo-Brown in the memo.

Nikolas Atsalis, who is running for Barnstable Town Council for Precinct 4, held a gathering across the street from the school Monday morning to support Principal Clark.

“Being the Principal at the largest high school on Cape Cod is not an easy task, but from day one, Pat dove into the role with passion, commitment, and an incredible work ethic, all of which he still brings to the job after 12 years,” posted Atsalis on his Facebook page.

The move comes as the high school transitions to a hybrid in-person learning model this week.

“Schedules will continue to settle and students and educators will continue to build relationships and engage in robust, rigorous learning opportunities,” said Mayo-Brown to parents.