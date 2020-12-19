You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable High School Principal Resigns

Barnstable High School Principal Resigns

December 19, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable High School Principal Pat Clark resigned after 10 years in the position on Friday.

The resignation comes after Clark was suspended and put on paid administrative leave in September. The suspension became a polarizing issue in the town, with both supporters and detractors being vocal about Clark’s performance during his tenure.

Detractors pointed to the dysfunction and mismanagement of the remote learning schedule which plagued the beginning of the school year. While supporters have lined their front lawns with red signs that read Support Pat Clark.

Barnstable Assistant Superintendent Kristen Harmon will remain the administrator in charge for the remainder of the school year.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 