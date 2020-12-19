Barnstable High School Principal Resigns

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable High School Principal Pat Clark resigned after 10 years in the position on Friday.

The resignation comes after Clark was suspended and put on paid administrative leave in September. The suspension became a polarizing issue in the town, with both supporters and detractors being vocal about Clark’s performance during his tenure.

Detractors pointed to the dysfunction and mismanagement of the remote learning schedule which plagued the beginning of the school year. While supporters have lined their front lawns with red signs that read Support Pat Clark.

Barnstable Assistant Superintendent Kristen Harmon will remain the administrator in charge for the remainder of the school year.