You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Holding Meeting on Boat Ramp Improvements

Barnstable Holding Meeting on Boat Ramp Improvements

November 7, 2022

HYANNIS – Barnstable is holding a public meeting about the planned improvements to the Scudder’s Lane Boat Ramp.

The Department of Public Works is asking interested people to attend.

The informational meeting will give the public a chance to learn about and give feedback on different aspects of the project. It will also include a schedule for the improvements.

The meeting is taking place on Wednesday, November 16 at 4pm in the Harbor View Conference Room at the Barnstable County Complex.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 