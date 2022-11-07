Barnstable Holding Meeting on Boat Ramp Improvements

HYANNIS – Barnstable is holding a public meeting about the planned improvements to the Scudder’s Lane Boat Ramp.

The Department of Public Works is asking interested people to attend.

The informational meeting will give the public a chance to learn about and give feedback on different aspects of the project. It will also include a schedule for the improvements.

The meeting is taking place on Wednesday, November 16 at 4pm in the Harbor View Conference Room at the Barnstable County Complex.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter