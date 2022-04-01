Barnstable Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday in collaboration with Barnstable County.

The event will allow residents to dispose of hazardous waste at the Transfer Station in Marstons Mills.

Hazardous waste includes non-latex paints, boat waste, household cleaners and chemicals, and auto fluids.

Those participating in the event must have a current Full Transfer Station sticker, or proof of year round residency or residential property ownership in the Town of Barnstable.

The collection will run from 9 am to 12 pm.

Stickers remain available at the Barnstable Public Works office by appointment, mail or online.

The county’s website for Household Hazardous Waste can be found here. The site also outlines in detail what items can be disposed of at home and what items can be brought to the collection.