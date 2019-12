WEST BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Land Trust has completed work at the Barnstable Conservation Center on a new boardwalk and viewing platform.

Access to trails around the pond and views over the pond are offered by the two completed structures.

The boardwalk specifically connects to the Great Marsh.

The Barnstable Conservation Center is still under construction, and programming is set to be under way in the spring.

An open house will be announced later in the new year.