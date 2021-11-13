You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable License Renewal Heads Online

November 13, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has made license renewals available on the town’s website.

According to the town’s Licensing Division, the addition is more efficient for the town and those looking to renew.

Applications and payments for the 2022 Calendar Year for businesses with Alcohol, Restaurant/Common Victualler, Innholder/Lodging, Entertainment, Auto Dealer (Class I or II) or Fortune Teller licenses can fill out renewal applications here.

Service providers will be able to identify the license they wish to renew by using the drop down menu at the top of the page.

Necessary documentation can also be uploaded for submission, alongside online payments. 

