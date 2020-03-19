You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Officials Advise Against Flushing Disinfecting Wipes

Barnstable Officials Advise Against Flushing Disinfecting Wipes

March 19, 2020

BARNSTABLE- As the coronavirus disinfection effort continues, the Town of Barnstable’s Water Pollution Control Division is advising residents to not flush disinfecting wipes down the toilet.

Sewage pumps throughout the town’s pumping stations can become clogged by the wipes, a problem that needs to be resolved by manual removal.

Flushing the wipes also puts public health and safety at risk, as it can lead to a sewage overflow and other issues.

Instead, disinfecting wipes should be thrown out in a trash can after use.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 