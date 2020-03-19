Barnstable Officials Advise Against Flushing Disinfecting Wipes

BARNSTABLE- As the coronavirus disinfection effort continues, the Town of Barnstable’s Water Pollution Control Division is advising residents to not flush disinfecting wipes down the toilet.

Sewage pumps throughout the town’s pumping stations can become clogged by the wipes, a problem that needs to be resolved by manual removal.

Flushing the wipes also puts public health and safety at risk, as it can lead to a sewage overflow and other issues.

Instead, disinfecting wipes should be thrown out in a trash can after use.