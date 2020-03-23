Barnstable Orders Personal Care Businesses to Close

HYANNIS – In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Town of Barnstable is ordering all personal care businesses to close by Monday at 12 p.m.

Companies being impacted are those that require physical contact or sustained proximity of distances less than six feet.

That includes hair salons and barbers, nail salons, massage parlors, bodywork services and tattoo and body piercing services.

Services not in the order include the practice of medicine, dentistry, physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, mental health services, and veterinary services.

The Barnstable Board of Health is also encouraging all retail establishments that do not sell essential commodities such as food, medicine, or cleaning supplies to consider voluntarily closing until April 6, 2020.

All retail establishments that do stay open should only do so if owners/operators of establishments can assure customers will be able to maintain social distancing practices consistent with CDC guidelines.