Barnstable Parking and Visitors Services Adding New Features

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Parking and Visitor Services has added new features for the 2020 season to enhance usability and information for travelers visiting Cape Cod.

Mobile payment has been made available at all town-owned Pay-To-Park lots, located at Bismore Park, Ocean Street Lot and at the weekend-only Regulatory Services Lot.

QR Codes will make mobile payment easy, but visitors can also download mobile pay app at www.mpay2park.com.

Former pay to park stations have also been converted into information kiosks that contain maps, mobile payment, welcome center and ArtsBarnstable information, as well as social safety reminders for the public.

At the Bismore Welcome Center, information will be available take-out style 7 days a week from the hours of 8 am to 8 pm.

Information from the center includes maps, menus, transportation schedules and other information useful for visitors to Barnstable.

The Parking Division has also made the Discover Barnstable program into a portable journal format filled with activities and ways to record summer memories.

The journal is available for free to kids of all ages here.