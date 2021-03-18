Barnstable Proposes One-Lane Configuration on Hyannis Main Street

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable has proposed to reinstall the one-lane street configuration on Hyannis Main Street for the upcoming summer season to provide more room for merchants amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal is the result of conversations between the town and merchants, with adjustments based on comments received and available funding.

According to the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, the plan is in its initial stages and the tentative date for the installation of barriers is the second week of May.

The BID said that increased availability of on-street parking, enhanced aesthetic and wayfinding improvements are planned for the one-lane closure.

Restaurants with outdoor dining can renew their traditional sidewalk dining license or license for outdoor dining in the one-lane configuration by contacting the Licensing Division at (508) 862 4674.

Updates on the ongoing plan can be found on the Town of Barnstable’s website.

The town said that it will provide additional information under the Planning & Development homepage under Hyannis Main Street 2021 on the site.