Barnstable Public Schools Adds More Time for “Grab and Go” Meals

March 18, 2020

HYANNIS – Barnstable Public Schools has updated the hours for their “grab and go” breakfast and lunch availability.

The added hours are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., in addition to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday.

The meals are available at Barnstable Intermediate School, Barnstable United Elementary School, Hyannis Youth and Community Center and Hyannis West Elementary School.

On Fridays, food staff will also be handing out three breakfast and lunch meals for each student for the weekend.

The meals are available for all students, regardless of school district and town residence.  

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


