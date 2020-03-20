Barnstable Public Schools Confirms 9 Tested for COVID-19

HYANNIS – Barnstable Public Schools has confirmed that eight staff members and one student have undergone testing for COVID-19.

Five of the nine schools in the district have individuals who have undergone testing.

They include three staff members from Barnstable Community Innovation School, two from Barnstable Intermediate School, one from Barnstable High School, one from Barnstable United Elementary School and a student and staff member from West Villages Elementary School.

Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown said that the only results they have received so far are for the staff member at Barnstable Community Innovation School who had a positive test confirmed earlier this week.

Mayo-Brown added that with the opening of the drive-through testing center at Cape Cod Community College this week, that she’s anticipating a significant increase in those who will seek testing.

She said that at some point, BPS staff and students seeking testing may exceed their capacity to inform the community.

Still, Mayo-Brown is encouraging the BPS community to practice social distancing and to stay home as much as possible.

“I have received many calls and emails that kids are congregating on playgrounds and athletic fields,” said Mayo-Brown.

“While COVID-19 may not appear to significantly impact school age children, we do understand that children can have the virus and be without symptoms. If we are to flatten the curve and reduce the burden on our healthcare system – and save lives – then as educators, staff and parents, we can help by insisting that children and adolescents do not play/gather together for the next two weeks.”