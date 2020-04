HYANNIS – Barnstable Public Schools has announced that they have served over 37,000 meals to students in 21 days.

The Cape’s largest school district continued to serve breakfast and lunch meals to children, regardless of district, at select locations since schools have closed last month.

With the holiday weekend coming up, the school district will not be handing out meals on Friday, but will be handing out extra meals on Thursday (four breakfast and four lunches).