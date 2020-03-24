Barnstable Public Schools Reports Recent Negative Tests for COVID-19 for Staff and Student

HYANNIS – Barnstable Public Schools has reported that two staff members and one student have tested negative for COVID-19.

It comes after a staff member at Barnstable Community Innovation School (BCIS) tested positive recently.

The staff member was the second confirmed COVID-19 case in Barnstable County.

In a statement to staff and families, Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown said that the BCIS staff member is grateful for the community’s well wishes and support.

Mayo-Brown reported that the student from West Villages Elementary School (WVE) and staff members at BCIS and Barnstable High School (BHS) tested negative.

She is still awaiting the results from two staff members at Barnstable Intermediate School (BIS), a staff member at Barnstable United Elementary School (BUE) and WVE and two staff members at BCIS.

As of Monday, four individuals in the Town of Barnstable had tested positive for COVID-19, but Mayo-Brown confirmed that none of the four are affiliated with Barnstable Public Schools, as either a staff member or student.

The school district is also launching elements of their learning plan this week as they anticipate that schools will be closed past the initial April 7 closure date.

The elements include equity of access to technology for Barnstable Public Schools students, identifying and organizing resources for families and beginning to implement remote learning for students.

The school district is continuing with meal services at their four school sites and bus stop locations as essential services to the community.