Barnstable Public Schools Returning to In-Person Learning

December 11, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Public School District has made the decision to return to in-person learning on Monday, December 14.

District officials said that the decision was made with the support of public health experts with the school, including Tom McKean, Director of Public Health for the Town of Barnstable.

Cohort A and Cohort C students will return on December 14, and Cohort B students will return on December 17.

School district officials said that any parents of a student who do not feel comfortable returning to in-person learning during the period of December 14 and December 23 due to a COVID-19 related concern may contact the building principle by noon on December 11.

All families and students who are awaiting test results, close contacts of a COVID-19 positive case or those in quarantine due to travel are told by the school district to contact the school nurse as soon as possible.

