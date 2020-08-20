Barnstable Public Schools Revise Plans Ahead of Reopening

HYANNIS – Cape Cod’s largest school district is making some changes to its reopening plans as a result of new public health metrics for schools recently released by the state.

Based on the new color-coded map of the state that is based on cases per 100,000 population, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will expect remote learning when the average daily case rate per 100,000 is greater than 8, hybrid or remote if it’s between 4-8 and full-time in-person or hybrid if fewer than five total cases over the past 14 days.

Barnstable Public School District Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown said that they are also making changes to their mask/face covering policy.

It is now required that all PreK-12 students, unless there is a behavioral or medical exemption, wear a mask or face covering.

“Previously the policy had been for students in grades two and above,” said Mayo-Brown.

“Based on conversations with our district physician as well as feedback from parents and educators, we’re modifying that requirement now.”

Educators are expected to begin their preparations for reopening on August 31 with students set to start Wednesday, September 14 and remote instruction continuing until September 25.

Hybrid and in-person learning will begin on September 28 and is reduced to a four hour day.

Full implementation is scheduled for October 13.

Students will be placed into cohorts on Sunday.

Mayo-Brown expressed her gratitude to families and educators during this challenging time.

“I want to say thank you so much to everyone for your patience and support as we continue to navigate our way through reopening schools for the fall,” said Mayo-Brown.