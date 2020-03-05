Barnstable Public Schools Taking Coronavirus Precautions

HYANNIS – The Barnstable School District is taking precautions in light of the coronavirus outbreak and has placed a moratorium on all scheduled school field trips for March and April.

Barnstable High School international trips scheduled for this spring have also been cancelled.

Superintendent Meg Mayo Brown sent a letter to parents this week stating that the school district is continuing to take steps to prepare for and limit exposure to COVID-19.

That includes actively monitoring all new student enrollment, collaborating with the Community Taskforce which is led by Cape Cod Healthcare experts and putting the moratorium on trips.

“That doesn’t include sports or athletics, there’s no moratorium on that, rather it’s those kind of experiences where large numbers of students or groups would get on a school bus and perhaps go to a museum field trip,” said Mayo Brown.

“The high school had an international trip scheduled for England to take place in April. We are in the process of cancelling that international trip.”

School district officials said that there are many health measures that school nurses and staff have already implemented to promote the health and safety of students every day.

It includes: promoting vaccines (including the annual flu shot), implementing school-wide infection control measures, teaching staff and students disease prevention, monitoring illness in the school setting and recommending cleaning protocols for BPS schools and classrooms.

The school district is also recommending that parents, students and staff take a number of precautions to help decrease the risk of contracting the virus, like washing hands with soap and water frequently, limiting non-essential travel and staying home if you’re sick.

Mayo-Brown said that she is having a meeting with the school district’s principals on Monday to talk more about what needs to be in place and if they need to look at school closures further down the road.

“We do want to be proactive in the sense of if we are impacted, how is it that we are going to handle continued learning by our students,” said Mayo-Brown.

“We’re very fortunate to have a registered nurse in each of our schools and so they’re providing a lot of education around what precautions students, staff and families can take. But we have not seen any impact in the schools, other than people taking these extra steps around hand-washing and really following the advice of medical professionals at this time.”

Parents have reported on social media that students who went on a trip to southern Italy last month are being monitored by the school district.

School officials were contacted about the news but have not returned a request for comment.