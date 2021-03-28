Barnstable Public Schools to Remain In Remote Learning

BARNSTABLE – With an increased number of COVID-19 cases in town, Barnstable Public Schools will remain in remote learning mode to start the week on Monday.

The decision came after discussions with both district physician, Dr. Katie Rudman, as well as the Director of Health Services for the Town of Barnstable, Tom McKean,

The decision comes as the Town of Barnstable is at its highest average daily and positivity rate, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, last week, BPS was notified of 70 positive staff and student cases, and currently have more than 225 close contact cases who are in quarantine.

As of right now Barnstable Public Schools are still planning on reintroducing in person learning for grades K-3 on April 5th.