Barnstable Receives $30,000 Grant Through MassDevelopment

HYANNIS – The state recently announced $510,000 in funding for organizations providing relief for small businesses in gateway cities hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is through MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative Local COVID-19 Emergency Grants program launched in response to the economic challenges imposed by the pandemic.

The grants include $30,000 for the Downtown Hyannis Community Development Corporation, which will re-grant the funds directly to small businesses in or near the area of Barnstable served by TDI.

“Our administration recognizes the immense challenges COVID-19 has created for small businesses across the Commonwealth, and remains committed to providing the resources they need to navigate the pandemic,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“We were proud to direct over $700 million to stand up a grant program for small businesses that is the largest of its kind in the country, and look forward to building on that support.”

During the state program’s first five years of operation, MassDevelopment has invested $18 million in TDI districts through technical assistance, real estate investments, grant programs, and fellows who work in the districts.

More information on the Downtown Hyannis Community Development Corporation grants can be found on the Hyannis Main Street website.