Barnstable Recreation Adapting Summer Registrations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

May 9, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Recreation “Leisure Program” registration has been postponed to Thursday, May 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recreation department is currently developing a modified Leisure Program called the “All Day Summer Fun Club” as they await updated recommendations from the CDC and Governor Charlie Baker’s Office regarding social distancing guidelines.

Officials from Barnstable Recreation said that safety is their top priority and they will be ready to adapt to any guidelines and recommendations from health professionals. 

The “All Day Summer Fun Club” will run from Monday, July 6 through Friday, August 14.

The cost of the six week program is $850.

