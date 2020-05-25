Barnstable Recreation to Offer Modified Summer Programs

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Recreation will be offering summer programs this year in compliance with guidelines provided by Governor Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

“All the programs that we run will follow every guidance the governor has given us,” said Barnstable Recreation Director Patti Machado.

“We’re all on the same page Cape-wide, which I’m very excited about.”

Outside summer programs will begin in phase two of the state’s reopening plan as phase one does not include youth programming.

The recreation department is in the process of putting together outdoor programs that allow for proper guidelines to be followed.

“Safety is always our number one priority and it is our number one concern,” said Machado.

“We’ve actually laid out five different plans and we’re hoping that one of those plans fits into the Governor’s guidance.”

Phase three of the reopening plan allows for some indoor recreation activities to return, but guidelines are still being worked on by state officials.

Machado said she understands guidelines and restrictions will provide challenges.

“Kids need to be able to interact with each other,” said Machado.

“Six foot distancing we will do the best to make happen but kids will be kids and we all need to expect that.”

The recreation department’s plans currently call for ten people to a group consisting of two counselors and eight kids.

The department is hopeful that phase three of the reopening plan will allow for them to utilize indoor gym space and allow for groups with more kids in them.

One program being developed for the summer is the “All Day Summer Fun Club.”

“It’s not the old ‘Leisure Program,’ it’s not even close to what the old Leisure Program was,” Machado said.

“That’s why we changed the name of the program. Parents are not coming in to sign their kids in and they’re not really going to get a lot of interaction with the person that’s with the kids all day. We’re going to specifically have somebody taking the kids temperature before they can go in and then the child will be escorted with a face mask to their classroom. It’s just going to be a different look to everything that we operate.”

Registration for the “All Day Summer Fun Club” is set to begin Thursday, May 28 and run through Monday, June 15.

Registration can be completed online or in person, however in person registration will only be offered on May 28.

The program will run from Monday, July 6 through Friday, August 14.

The cost of the six week program is $850 broken up into three payments.

Operation of the “All Day Summer Fun Club” is contingent upon approval from the state.

For more information on the Barnstable Recreation Department, click here.