Barnstable Redesigns Business Resource Website

BARNSTABLE – The Business Barnstable Website has been updated and redesigned by the town to become an economic resource for both residents and entrepreneurs.

Town officials said that the resource highlights the town’s growing economy and town government that is committed to supporting its businesses and residents.

Resources on the site including town economic development efforts like expanding housing, zoning and other regulatory information.

Information on local, state and federal grant opportunities can also be found through the resource.

The site is run by the Town of Barnstable Planning and Development Department’s Economic Development Program.

The website can be found here.