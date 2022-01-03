You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Continues Work on Local Comprehensive Plan

Barnstable Continues Work on Local Comprehensive Plan

January 3, 2022

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable recently released an updated draft of the Local Comprehensive Planning Committee Memorandum as part of the process to update the Town’s Local Comprehensive Plan.

The plan will chart a course for the town’s future goals and strategic actions, encompassing crucial issues in land use, infrastructure, growth and development, and resource protection.

Further discussion is expected to resume at the town council meeting scheduled on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The document has been provided for review on the town’s website.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 