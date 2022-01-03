Barnstable Continues Work on Local Comprehensive Plan

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable recently released an updated draft of the Local Comprehensive Planning Committee Memorandum as part of the process to update the Town’s Local Comprehensive Plan.

The plan will chart a course for the town’s future goals and strategic actions, encompassing crucial issues in land use, infrastructure, growth and development, and resource protection.

Further discussion is expected to resume at the town council meeting scheduled on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The document has been provided for review on the town’s website.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter