Barnstable School Committee Votes to Change Barnstable High School “Red Raider” Mascot

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable School Committee has voted to retire the Barnstable High School “Red Raider” mascot.

An effort the change the mascot and the school’s “Have a Red Raider Day” greeting was launched earlier this summer by a group called “BHS for Change.”

“We suggest that the district continue to demonstrate such openness and consider other mascot options altogether,” BHS for Change said in an open letter to school and district administration.

The letter, posted on change.org, has been signed by more than 1,760 alumni and members of the community.

Though the committee voted to remove the mascot it was not a unanimous decision.

Committee members Joseph Nystrom, Barbara Dunn, and Kathy Bent voted in favor of the change.

Chairman Michael Judge, and Stephanie Ellis abstained.