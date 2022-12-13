You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Seeking Federal Aid for Sea Street Extension Project

December 13, 2022

HYANNIS – Barnstable officials will be formally submitting a request to the federal government for extra funding to complete a renovation project along Sea Street Extension.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be asked to release $150,000 for repair work at the housing complex at 32-54 Sea Street Extension.

That money, which would be released through the end of June 2023, would be fix piping, replace roof materials, and more.

Public comments on the matter must be submitted by Monday, December 19. The town will be sending their request out that day.

