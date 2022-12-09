You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Development Grant Program

Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Development Grant Program

December 9, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Officials in Barnstable are seeking feedback on changes to their 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan and 2020 Annual Action Plan.

The Barnstable Planning and Development Department is looking to reutilize unspent money from the 2020 program year to be used for program year 2022.

Upwards of $100,000 in federal funding to boost programs and projects that aim to benefit people with low and moderate incomes such as affordable housing and economic opportunities could be made available going forward.

Those with any thoughts or questions can submit comments to the town by clicking here. Feedback will be accepted through January 19, 2023. From there, officials with the town will submit final plans to the federal government.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


