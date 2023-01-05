You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Seeking Public Feedback for Downtown Hyannis Plans

Barnstable Seeking Public Feedback for Downtown Hyannis Plans

January 5, 2023

HYANNIS – Officials in Barnstable are seeking feedback from residents on initial plans related to the layout of downtown Hyannis.

A project to improve the Main Street area’s infrastructure began in November.

The town has partnered with a consulting firm to identify ways to improve safety along with traffic flow, encourage walking as well as multiple other modes of transportation, and more within the area.

Since then, numerous concepts have been designed and are ready for initial review.

Residents are invited to provide their thoughts and ask questions at a presentation and open house event on January 25 at Barnstable High School. It will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Feedback from that event will be incorporated into future plans.

Barnstable officials continue to anticipate plans to be finalized in the late spring.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 