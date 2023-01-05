Barnstable Seeking Public Feedback for Downtown Hyannis Plans

HYANNIS – Officials in Barnstable are seeking feedback from residents on initial plans related to the layout of downtown Hyannis.

A project to improve the Main Street area’s infrastructure began in November.

The town has partnered with a consulting firm to identify ways to improve safety along with traffic flow, encourage walking as well as multiple other modes of transportation, and more within the area.

Since then, numerous concepts have been designed and are ready for initial review.

Residents are invited to provide their thoughts and ask questions at a presentation and open house event on January 25 at Barnstable High School. It will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Feedback from that event will be incorporated into future plans.

Barnstable officials continue to anticipate plans to be finalized in the late spring.