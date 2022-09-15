Barnstable Seeking Input on Housing Production Updates

BARNSTABLE – A public forum will be held by Barnstable officials as they continue to update the town’s Housing Production Plan.

The plan aims to define the best strategies and practices for building long-term housing in Barnstable. Focus groups and interviews have been conducted, while a survey for residents to provide thoughts on has also been created.

The public meeting on Wednesday, September 21 will give community members another chance to voice their opinions and ask questions regarding the future goals of housing within the town.

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. at the Barnstable Adult Community Center. Virtual participation will also be available, but those who wish to take part that way must register beforehand.

More information on the housing forum can be found by clicking here.