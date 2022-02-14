Barnstable Seeking Input on Future Planning Efforts

BARNSTABLE – As the Town of Barnstable updates its Local Comprehensive Plan, officials are seeking applicants for a committee that will help guide community planning efforts and perform public outreach.

Barnstable is seeking 9 to 17 members to make up the Local Comprehensive Planning Committee and the town’s Director of Planning & Development Elizabeth Jenkins said public engagement will be an integral part of the job.

An LCP helps establish a vision for a town’s future and how a community will address important topics. Jenkins said Barnstable’s LCP will cover matters such as housing, economic development, water resources, and land use.

“The local comprehensive plan is in a way an umbrella plan that takes all these other efforts into consideration to help guide us and give us that direction. Where does our community want to see Barnstable in 10 or 20 years?” Jenkins said.

Town officials outlined the importance of public engagement in the upcoming process.

“This plan is really the community’s plan, and this is an opportunity for everyone to voice your opinion and voice what matters to you. Whether you are a member of the committee or a member of the public in general,” Assistant Director of Planning & Development Kate Maldonado said.

Jenkin said climate change would also be considered in the planning efforts.

“This LCP is a great way to make this issue one that’s central to the conversation independently, but also to integrate that thought process about future resiliency into all the other planning that we’re doing here in Barnstable,” Jenkins said.

In addition to updating its LCP, Maldonado said that the town will also update its housing needs.

Those interested in applying for the committee must do so by February 21. Visit Barnstable’s website for more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter