Barnstable Seeks Input on Federal Block Grant Plan

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable residents will be able to provide feedback on the town’s Annual Action Plan, which aims to map out projects to receive federal funding.

The Community Development Block Grant program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is expected to offer about $300,000 for local causes, according to Barnstable officials.

Money can be provided to things such as health and housing initiatives, small business support, and aid for limited populations including veterans and the elderly.

Federal resources will be offered to Barnstable during this recent round of planning from the start of July through June of 2024.

This year’s Annual Action Plan will be made available for residents to review on Friday, February 24. A public meeting and information session will be held virtually at 2 p.m. that same day. Public comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on March 27.

