UPDATE: Sandwich Service Road Work Starts Thursday

October 18, 2022

SANDWICH – UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. 10/18/22: Road work along Service Road in Sandwich will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20.

Crews will be paving along the stretch between Chase Road and the town line. While construction is underway, the road will be closed and access to local homes and businesses will be delayed.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes if possible and to exercise caution behind the wheel.

Work was originally slated to take place on October 19, but the town announced it was delayed due to weather in the area.

