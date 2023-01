HYANNIS – Work for the Barnstable sewer expansion project will impact roadways starting Monday.

A contractor will be collecting soil borings at various points along Craigville Beach Road to Shootflying Hill Road from 7 am to 4 pm each day.

While work is ongoing, traffic will be limited to one-lane alternating around the drill locations.

Police will be in the area assisting traffic.

The project is part of Phase 1 of the town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan.