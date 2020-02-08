Barnstable to Elect Delegates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention

BARNSTABLE – Registered Democrats in the Town of Barnstable will hold a Caucus on Wednesday, March 4 at the Centerville Recreation Center to elect delegates and alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.

The Caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in the Town of Barnstable.

Voter registration, including pre-registration, may be done at the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Town of Barnstable can elect 20 Delegates, 10 females, and 10 males, and five alternates to the Convention.

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who were not elected as a Delegate or Alternate may apply to be an add-on Delegate or Alternate at the Caucus or at Massdems.org.

Registration for the Caucus will begin at 5:30 p.m., the Caucus itself will start at 6 p.m.

Participants and prospective nominees must be present and inside by 6 p.m., at which time doors will close and nomination and voting will begin.

The Centerville Recreation Center is located at 524 Main Street, Centerville.

The State Convention will convene on May 30th, 2020, at the Tsongas Center, 300 Arcand Drive, Lowell, MA.