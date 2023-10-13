Barnstable To Hold Mooring List Lottery

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Harbormaster’s office is preparing to hold a lottery drawing to allow individuals to add their names to some of the currently closed mooring waitlists for Centerville River, East Bay, North Bay, and North Bay Channel.

The lottery will open on Monday, October 16, and close on Monday, October 30 at midnight, with the winners chosen at random through an online computer system on November 1.

Tickets are $15, and individuals may only purchase one ticket per mooring field, with multiple entries automatically removed by administrators.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter