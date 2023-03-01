Barnstable to Host Workshop on Comprehensive Plan

BARNSTABLE – An in-person workshop on Barnstable’s Local Comprehensive Plan will be held on Wednesday, March 1.

Residents are invited to learn more about input that’s been gathered by the town as they work with consultants to plan the town’s long-term outlook.

The project aims to identify strengths and weaknesses of the town, while outlining major priorities for investments going forward.

The meeting will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Barnstable Adult Community Center. To learn more, including how to register, click here.